Nintendo Switch has almost reached 30 million units sold in Japan: It is the first time that a console has achieved this result since the days of the Nintendo DS, the most successful platform ever in the Japanese market.
As it is possible to see in the latest Japanese ranking, at the current pace, very little will be enough for the Nintendo hybrid console to pass the important milestone, after which a new, ambitious challenge will open up: precisely overcoming the numbers of NintendoDS.
The dual-screen handheld from the Kyoto house has in fact concluded its life cycle by scoring the beauty of 32,990,000 units sold in Japanwhich means that Switch would need to place around three million pieces to be able to make the sensational overtaking.
Is Nintendo Switch 2 around the corner?
It is very likely that Nintendo Switch will make it to reach 33 million units sold in Japan and thus establish itself as the best-selling console ever in the Japanese marketand this even if the much talked about Nintendo Switch 2 were to arrive in stores, recently imagined with a concept.
The debut of a new model, even more so if fully backwards compatible, should not in fact mark a stop in the sales of Switch, which indeed in the face of a price reduction could cross that finish line even faster and set new records.
