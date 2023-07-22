Nintendo Switch has almost reached 30 million units sold in Japan: It is the first time that a console has achieved this result since the days of the Nintendo DS, the most successful platform ever in the Japanese market.

As it is possible to see in the latest Japanese ranking, at the current pace, very little will be enough for the Nintendo hybrid console to pass the important milestone, after which a new, ambitious challenge will open up: precisely overcoming the numbers of NintendoDS.

The dual-screen handheld from the Kyoto house has in fact concluded its life cycle by scoring the beauty of 32,990,000 units sold in Japanwhich means that Switch would need to place around three million pieces to be able to make the sensational overtaking.