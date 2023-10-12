May the Japanese love Nintendo Switch it’s well known, but sometimes it’s astonishing to see how much. For example, analyst Takashi Mochizuki underlined a really interesting fact: so far Nintendo’s hybrid console has sold in the fiscal year 2023 more units than it had sold in fiscal 2022, naturally in a comparable period of time.

The given it emerged from the surveys carried out by Famitsu magazine, which as you know publishes the Japanese hardware and software sales charts every week.

More precisely, in the current fiscal year, the console has sold 2.28 million units so far, where in the previous one it had sold 2.15 million. Considering that the Nintendo Switch is now six years old and there is more and more talk about the imminent arrival of a new Nintendo console, this is a truly excellent result, which gives us hope for the possibility of it becoming the best-selling console in history.