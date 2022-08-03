Nintendo has updated the ranking of Nintendo Switch millionaire gamesor i first party titles products by the company that have sold more than one million units so far, demonstrating the great success of Nintendo Switch Sports and Kirby and the Lost Land.

Obviously we are still a long way from the top positions, but Nintendo Switch Sports has already scored 4.84 million units sold in practically 2 months of presence on the market, while Kirby and the Lost Land is at 4.53 million in about three months (with data updated at the end of June 2022).

Following is also Mario Strikers: Battle League with 1.91 million copies sold but within three weeks, since it was released on 10 June 2022, so it seems to have started very well already.

For the rest, Nintendo’s overall ranking of million sellers still sees Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at the top, with positions essentially unchanged from the last time:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 46.82 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 39.38 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 28.82 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 27.14 million Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 24.50 million Super Mario Odyssey – 23.93 million Super Mario Party – 18.06 million Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Pokemon Shining Pearl – 14.79 million Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – 14.66 million Ring Fit Adventure – 14.54 million

From the financial data we also learned that Nintendo Switch has reached 111.08 million consoles sold worldwide.