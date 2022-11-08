Nintendo has updated the list and data of “Million Sellers” by Switchor i first party games most successful released by the big N for its portable console. In first place we find once again the evergreen Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with over 48 million copies sold, followed by Animal Crossing: New Horizons at 40.17 million copies.

Below is the top 20 of Switch’s Million Sellers updated to Q3 2022 (with some exceptions, which we have reported) made on the basis of official Nintendo data by Twitter user Pierre485:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 48.41 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 40.17 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 29.53 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 27.79 million Pokémon Sword and Shield – 25.37 million Super Mario Odyssey – 24.4 million copies Super Mario Party – 18.35 million copies Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl – 14.92 million Ring Fit Adventure – 14.87 Pokémon Let’s GO Pikachu and Eevee – 14.81 million Pokémon Arceus Legends – 13.91 million copies New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 13.31 million (updated to Q1 22) Splatoon 2 – 13.30 million (updated to Q1 22) Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 11.43 million (updated to Q1 22) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Futy – 9.43 million (updated to Q1 22) Super Mario 3D All-Stars – 9.07 million (updated to Q4 21) Mario Party Superstars – 8.07 million Splatoon 3 – 7.9 million Super Mario Maker 2 – 7.89 million (updated to Q4 21) Nintendo Switch Sports – 6.15 million

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is confirmed as the most successful title of Nintendo Switch

As we can see in third place we find Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, followed with a marginal detachment by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

In the Top 20 there are well four Pokémon games (or pairs): Sword and Shield in fifth place, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes in eighth, Let’s GO Pikachu and Eevee in eleventh and Pokémon Arceus Legends in eleventh.

Splatoon 3 proved to be a great success, debuting directly at the seventeenth place of the Switch Million Seller chart a few months after launch. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 with 1.7 million copies instead places itself in position number 44 and wins the record as the best launch of the series.

From the data shared today by Nintendo we also learn Switch has reached 114.3 million consoles sold worldwide and that the company will form a joint venture with DeNA for mobile games and services.