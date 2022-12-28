L’mid-generation update Of Nintendo Switch it would have been deleted internallyaccording to Digital Foundry’s John Linneman, who spoke to several developers about it, who all agreed on the matter.

The one that is confidentially called Nintendo Switch Pro, had therefore been planned by Nintendo, but then would have been abandoned for unspecified reasons. So Mario’s house’s next move should be next-generation hardware. Nintendo Switch 2? Who can tell. According to Linneman, however, we will not see new consoles in 2023 (it should be noted that this is his speculation).

Nintendo Switch Pro has been talked about for months, with signs and rumors that have multiplied, but without ever taking on any concreteness. According to many, Nintendo should have launched a new version of the console some time ago, given that by now the Nintendo Switch hardware appears decidedly obsolete, but the continued success of the same and the evident disinterest of many of its buyers for the technological race, will certainly advised to slow down, also net of the global economic crisis which has produced an increase in general prices that is difficult to manage with a new product.

The bottom line is that at this point the Nintendo Switch is likely to survive as-is until the end of the generation. After all, it has sold more than one hundred million units, so it can live peacefully.