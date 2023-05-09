Among the various elements that have emerged in these hours following the publication of Nintendo’s financial documents, there is also the program of upcoming games coming to Nintendo Switchwhich shows Pikmin 4 and above all still the presence of Metroid Prime 4which could therefore arrive within the fiscal year.

The document in question should be taken as a guideline for Nintendo Switch, therefore it is a very partial list of upcoming games, but those that are present should at least be confirmed for the current fiscal year, which will end in March 2024.

Nintendo: The schedule of games coming soon to Nintendo Switch

Nintendo obviously hides the games that have not yet been announced, in order to avoid advances directly from the company’s official plans, so we cannot expect the schedule published in these hours to be complete.

However, the presence of Metroid Prime 4 in the list is all the more surprising, because it seems to confirm the desire to release the game by March 2024, during the current fiscal year.





Nintendo Switch: the program of the next third party releases

Although the game was announced 6 years ago in the distant E3 2017 and in the meantime restarted from scratch with the development then entrusted to Retro Studios.

The other first party games are all known, with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom now arriving on May 12 and Pikmin 4 set for July 21, 2023, but Metroid Prime 4 appears among these titles with a “TBA” as a release date, but suggesting that it is still expected for the next few months.

From the documents we also see the schedule of games planned for Nintendo Switch by third party teams and publishers on the various markets, but this too is clearly a partial list, pending further announcements that will arrive from those directly involved. In the past few hours we have seen that Nintendo Switch has reached 125.62 million consoles sold worldwide and 1 billion games sold.