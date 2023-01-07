According to the VGChartz estimatesNintendo Switches would soon surpassed total Game Boy sales (which also include the Game Boy Color), making it the third best-selling console ever.

The cumulative sales of Nintendo Switch would be 118.99 million, calculated up to the beginning of December 2022, while Game Boy can boast 118.69 million. We remind you that VGChartz is not considered a particularly reliable source, as it often offers estimates rather than certain numbers. Furthermore, in any case, it is not an official source, consequently we cannot consider what is indicated as certain: we will have to wait for confirmation from Nintendo itself.

The VGChartz figures, in any case, allow us to roughly understand what the numbers are achieved so far by Nintendo Switch. Considering that 2023 is going to be a busy year for the company and that there are many major games to be released, above all The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, it is credible that the console can surpass Game Boy, in case it does not already did.

The next target it would be Nintendo DS, which however dominates from above with its 154.02 million, just behind the best-selling console ever, PlayStation 2, which boasts around 159 million units sold.

In 2022, Switch is the best-selling console, but Nintendo Switch 2 could be in production for Zenji Nishikawa’s reporter, this could “end” sales of the current console and prevent it from reaching the DS.