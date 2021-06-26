Nintendo Switch is the protagonist of a promotion on eShop which will end tomorrow, June 27, and which allows you to buy many games at a discounted price, too less than 10 euros. What are our suggestions?
Let’s start with Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, the extraordinary turn-based strategy developed by Ubisoft Milan whose sequel, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, has just been announced. The title is available at € 9.99 instead of 39.99 – a great deal!
If you are a fan of Dragon Ball, the promotion includes the excellent fighting game Dragon Ball FighterZ a € 9.59 instead of 59.99 and the three-dimensional brawler Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, also available at € 9.59 instead of 59.99.
Do you want to recover the fascinating BioShock series to play it in portability? Well, there are BioShock Remastered to € 7.99 instead of 19.99, BioShock 2 Remastered to € 7.99 instead of 19.99 e BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition also a € 7.99 instead of 19.99.
If you appreciate adventure in all its various facets, finally, on the eShop you will find Sea of Solitude: The Director’s Cut at € 9.99 instead of 19.99, ABZU a € 9.99 instead of 19.99, Remothered: Tormented Fathers a € 8.99 instead of 29.99 and What Remains of Edith Finch a € 7.99 instead of 19.99.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘1624156791000312’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
// initialize the library with the API key
window.fbAsyncInit = function() {
FB.init({
appId : ‘175982639107667’,
xfbml : false,
version : ‘v7.0’,
status : true,
cookie : true
});
};
(function(d, s, id){
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) {return;}
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = “http://connect.facebook.net/it_IT/sdk.js”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
Leave a Reply