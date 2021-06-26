Nintendo Switch is the protagonist of a promotion on eShop which will end tomorrow, June 27, and which allows you to buy many games at a discounted price, too less than 10 euros. What are our suggestions?

Let’s start with Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, the extraordinary turn-based strategy developed by Ubisoft Milan whose sequel, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, has just been announced. The title is available at € 9.99 instead of 39.99 – a great deal!

If you are a fan of Dragon Ball, the promotion includes the excellent fighting game Dragon Ball FighterZ a € 9.59 instead of 59.99 and the three-dimensional brawler Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, also available at € 9.59 instead of 59.99.

Do you want to recover the fascinating BioShock series to play it in portability? Well, there are BioShock Remastered to € 7.99 instead of 19.99, BioShock 2 Remastered to € 7.99 instead of 19.99 e BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition also a € 7.99 instead of 19.99.

If you appreciate adventure in all its various facets, finally, on the eShop you will find Sea of ​​Solitude: The Director’s Cut at € 9.99 instead of 19.99, ABZU a € 9.99 instead of 19.99, Remothered: Tormented Fathers a € 8.99 instead of 29.99 and What Remains of Edith Finch a € 7.99 instead of 19.99.