On eShop there are many available games for less than 5 euros For Nintendo Switch thanks to the Sale Gemme Indie promotion, but be careful: the offers will expire tomorrow, October 15th, so it’s time to grab your purse and take out some change.

With the first five euros we absolutely suggest you buy What Remains of Edith Finch (€4.99 instead of €19.99), at least if you appreciate the so-called “walking simulators”, purely narrative experiences that tell a story, in this case a story dramatic and exciting which will remain imprinted in your mind.

The news events of the last few days are difficult to digest, but if you want to delve deeper into the topic of how to survive in a besieged city and what painful decisions must be made, This War of Mine – Complete Edition (€1.99 instead of €39.99) is absolutely right for you.

Let’s stay on this for a moment longer horror and darkness theme because among the offers there is also Amnesia: Collection (€2.79 instead of €27.99), the collection that includes the original Amnesia: The Dark Descent, its expansion Amnesia: Justine and the sequel born from the collaboration between Frictional Games and The Chinese Room, Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs.