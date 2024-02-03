The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for a Nintendo Switch Lite in Coral color. The reported discount is 14% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price for this product it is €219.99. The current price is not the lowest ever, because shortly before this promotion the price was €4 lower, but this amount was available for very little. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Nintendo Switch Lite
Nintendo Switch Lite It is the fully portable console of Nintendo's Switch family. It is compatible with almost all Nintendo Switch games (only a couple of older, less relevant games are not supported). However, it does not support some additional functions that require detaching the Joy-Con, since this version does not allow it.
Nintendo Switch Lite is also a little smaller than the other models, to make it more comfortable and easier to carry. Base storage space is 32GBbut it can be expanded.
