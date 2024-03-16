What were the games best sellers in the'eShop Of Nintendo Switch March 16th? As you can see, the general ranking, which includes games that also have a physical edition, shows the usual Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in the lead, capable of selling well for the entire generation. Mario Party Superstars follows, another hit, then Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection, the group's first fresh title.
Unicorn Overlord, Vanillaware's latest effort, is in fourth position, followed by Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Overcooked 2.
Among the games released only in digital format, Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection reigns supreme, followed by Balatro, a finely crafted roguelike card game. But now let's stop talking and let's see the complete rankings.
The rankings
Game ranking best sellers on Nintendo eShop on March 16:
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Mario Party Superstars
- Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
- Unicorn Overlord
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Overcooked 2
- Just Dance 2024 Edition
- Minecraft
- Balatro
- Princess Peach: Showtime
- Stardew Valley
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong
- Overcooked: Special Edition
- Among Us
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- NBA 2K24
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Portal: Companion Collection
- Poppy Playtime
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Overcooked 2
- Borderlands Legendary Collection
- It Takes Two
- Monopoly
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
Ranking of digital-only games best sellers on Nintendo eShop on March 16:
- Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
- Balatro
- Stardew Valley
- Among Us
- Poppy Playtime
- Ori and the Blind Forest
- Hollow Knight
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
- A Little to the Left
- Snufkin
- Suika Game
- Farmers Simulator Evolution
- Hole I
- One
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Contra: Operation Galuga
- Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
- Call of Honor
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Human: Fall Flat
- Truck Simulator 2024 – USA Driver Zone
- Dave the Diver
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
- Pico Park
- Lion Simulator
- Witchy Life Story
- Final Fantasy VII
- Wheel of Fortune
