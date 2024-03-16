What were the games best sellers in the'eShop Of Nintendo Switch March 16th? As you can see, the general ranking, which includes games that also have a physical edition, shows the usual Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in the lead, capable of selling well for the entire generation. Mario Party Superstars follows, another hit, then Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection, the group's first fresh title.

Unicorn Overlord, Vanillaware's latest effort, is in fourth position, followed by Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Overcooked 2.

Among the games released only in digital format, Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection reigns supreme, followed by Balatro, a finely crafted roguelike card game. But now let's stop talking and let's see the complete rankings.