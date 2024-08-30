Nintendo has just started a new discount initiative with the “Blockbuster Sale” on different big game For Nintendo Switchexcept that at the moment there does not seem to be any confirmation on the extension of the program to Europe.
The sales in question are active from today until September 9th in North America, within the American division of the Nintendo Switch eShop, but for the moment there is no correspondence with the European counterpart, where instead the “Mega Multiplayer Sale” persists until September 8th, at least for now.
We are therefore waiting for any clarifications and confirmations on the arrival of these sales also in our parts, while in the meantime we can take a look at the discounted catalog currently present in the American division.
Several interesting proposals
These are discounts of up to 75% on games of considerable interest and also quite recent, so it is an initiative to keep an eye on.
We can make a selection of some of the most prominent titles below:
- Disney Dreamlight Valley – $29.99
- Minecraft Legends – $23.99
- Blasphemous 2 – $14.99
- Darkest Dungeon 2: Oblivion Edition – $35.99
- Darkest Dungeon: Ancestral Edition – $9.99
- Repentance – $9.99
- Red Dead Redemption – $34.99
- Mario + Rabbits: Sparks of Hope – $19.79
- LETO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $14.99
- Capcom Fighting Bundle – $19.99
- Sonic Superstars – $29.99
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak – $19.99
- Persona 5 Royal – $29.99
- Persona Collection – $44.99
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Deluxe Edition – $29.99
- Grounded – $23.99
While waiting for communications on the extension also in Europe, you can in the meantime find the list of discounted titles at the address reported in “source”, as regards the American eShop.
#Nintendo #Switch #Launches #Blockbuster #Sale #Big #Games #Pending #Confirmation #Italy
Leave a Reply