Nintendo has just started a new discount initiative with the “Blockbuster Sale” on different big game For Nintendo Switchexcept that at the moment there does not seem to be any confirmation on the extension of the program to Europe.

The sales in question are active from today until September 9th in North America, within the American division of the Nintendo Switch eShop, but for the moment there is no correspondence with the European counterpart, where instead the “Mega Multiplayer Sale” persists until September 8th, at least for now.

We are therefore waiting for any clarifications and confirmations on the arrival of these sales also in our parts, while in the meantime we can take a look at the discounted catalog currently present in the American division.