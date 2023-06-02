Nintendo has announced in these hours two pairs of Joy-Con soon available for Nintendo Switchfeaturing four new new colors.

As you can see from the image below in the official Nintendo tweet, the new Joy-Con will be available from June 30, 2023 in Italy, at the price of 79.99 euros. These are new colors on the market, equipped with a particular finish.

The new pairs of Joy-Con will therefore be available from June 30, 2023 in these colors:

Pastel Pink/Pastel Yellow

Pastel Purple/Pastel Green

Apart from the choice of colors, even the shades appear decidedly different, considering that the standard ones of the previous Joy-Con tend to be brighter or tending towards “fluorescent”, while in this case they are in fact more subdued colors in style pastelas is also clearly visible by comparing yellow and purple with the models of the same colors already distributed previously.

For the rest, Nintendo announced today Everybody 1-2-Switch!, the sequel to 1-2-Switch that arrived practically by surprise and also scheduled for June 30, just in time for the launch of these new Joy-Con .