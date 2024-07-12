With its nearly 2,700 days on the market and the next model not yet having a release date, it is safe to officially state that Nintendo Switch is the longest-running Nintendo console ever.

The hybrid platform, available in stores from March 3, 2017, It has surpassed the record set by the NESwhich remained on the market for 2,686 days until the arrival of its successor, the Super NES, launched in Japan on November 21, 1990.

Considering that Nintendo Switch 2 will not make its debut before March 2025, there is a concrete possibility that the current flagship from the Kyoto company could exceed 3,000 days of availability without rotation.

These are clearly numbers that are unlikely to be surpassed in the futurefrom Nintendo or anyone else, especially if at some point the console era is definitively archived in favor of streaming.