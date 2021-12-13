Nintendo Switch continues to grind important numbers resulting in the console best-selling in the USA also in November 2021, according to NPD data, but the market is still heavily impacted by shortage of stocks which particularly affects PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

Nintendo Switch has managed to achieve 1.13 million of units in November 2021, as regards the various models combined between standard, Lite and OLED, thus making it the best-selling console in the USA last month, which also included the important period of Black Friday and Thanksgiving with miscellaneous related expenses. The Nintendo console therefore continues to be the best-selling in American territory, since it recorded this result for 35 of the last 36 months taken into consideration.

However, as reported by market analyst Daniel Ahmad, other aspects of the November numbers must also be taken into consideration, which show that the market is still quite in trouble.

As reported in the tweet, the Nintendo Switch has it anyway sold less compared to November 2020, while PS5 and Xbox Series X | S together have sold almost as much as the total of Nintendo Switch, always remaining with limited stocks during the period under review. Overall, the various consoles that were present on the market in the past years were selling more in some cases, as happened with the PS, Xbox One and Wii U in 2014, a year after the launch of the Sony and Microsoft consoles.

During the Black Friday period, Nintendo Switch also recorded record sales in Italy and Europe, demonstrating the great success of the Nintendo console, after being the best-selling console in the USA also in October 2021.