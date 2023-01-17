Matt Piscatella has shared the latest data from NPD for the US gaming market. From these we learn that Nintendo Switch it was the best-selling console last year December and in 2022 in general, while PS5 it is first in terms of total revenues in both cases.

Specifically, both for December and throughout 2022, based on the number of consoles purchased, Switch is first, followed by PS5, with Xbox Series X|S third. While based on revenues, the Sony console is first, followed by Nintendo and Microsoft, respectively in second and third place.

Clearly PS5 is first in the revenue ranking due to the higher selling price than Switch. In 2021, however, the Nintendo console excelled in the USA both for revenues and for units sold.

Also from the data shared by Piscatella we learn that the overall revenues of the videogame market in 2022 were 56.6 billion dollars, 5% less than in 2021. Among the causes of this decline are the limited stocks of consoles, a lower number of premium games and other macroeconomic factors.

Yesterday, however, we saw the ranking of the best-selling games in 2022 in the USA, which see Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in first place.