Nintendo Switch it turned out to be the best-selling console in Europe to May 2023thus beating the direct competition of PS5 throughout the Old Continent based on cumulative sales, probably thanks also to the effect of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

There are still no precise data in this regard, but the information usually comes from Christopher Dring of GamesIndustry.biz, who has shared, for the moment, only the fact that Nintendo Switch turns out to be the best-selling console in May throughout Europe. “thanks to the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom,” reportedly.

It would therefore seem that this is also the best-selling game in terms of titles on physical format. Sales of Nintendo Switch have increased by 40% compared to May 2022, in addition, Zelda-themed accessories have also driven sales relating to peripherals.