The numbers speak for themselves. With over 141 million units sold Nintendo Switch is currently the best-selling console in Japan and the third best-selling console globally, behind the PlayStation 2 and Nintendo DS, which officially hover around 155 million units. And it may have been on the market for over seven years, but it has so many upcoming games that it feels like a console that is still “halfway through its life cycle.”

Nintendo Switch now it’s the The longest-running console from the big N ever or rather the one that remained on the market the longest until the arrival of its successor. And in all this still churns out excellent sales numbers and has a very, very deep lineup of upcoming games.

Maybe Nintendo has figured it all out?

Yet, reading comments and opinions online, we are talking about a console now ready for retirement for at least a couple of years (even longer if we go back to the era of rumors about the phantom Pro model). In short, we should have in our hands a piece of junk, a console that was already obsolete in 2017 and that should lag terribly compared to the glittering PS5 and Xbox Series X | S with their 4K games, 60 fps and co.

And instead, look at that, with his decrepit Switch with 2,700 days of honorable career, on the contrary Nintendo seems to be the fittest company among the three big names in the sector: no hardware crisis, no rush to cover up with drastic changes imposed on internal teams to embrace the GaaS model, no billion-dollar acquisitions (but also no staff cuts and closed studios), high profit margins and games that sell like hotcakes despite not having huge budgets and development times behind them.

Perhaps then the continuous pursuit of hardware power, of big graphics at all costs and of Hollywood direction, with its associated outrageous costs, carried out for at least three generations by Sony and Microsoft (and also by some third parties, if we want to be honest) is ultimately proving to be a destructive strategy for the sector in the long term?

Nintendo Switch

Maybe I’m exaggerating and maybe Nintendo Switch is just an anomalous case, as the Wii was a bit. We’ll find out with Nintendo Switch 2 or whatever name the next console from the Kyoto company will have. Only, to be honest, with all the games coming, between a The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, a Metroid Prime 4, the new Professor Layton and Pokémon Legends ZA (and I admit that I still have to catch up on so many other games), I just don’t have this urge to have a new console in my hands and lock Nintendo Switch in a drawer. And you?