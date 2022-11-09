Nintendo has published a summary document of its latest financial report, illustrating among other things the player demographics from Nintendo Switch. From what has emerged it seems that the hybrid console is particularly popular among 22-year-olds.

As you can see in the image below, the annual user distribution for age groups offers several surprises. Meanwhile, it breaks down the myth that Nintendo Switch is popular especially among kids, so it shows a real surge in users at the entrance of the twenties, with the maximum peak reached among the twenty-two year olds.

The Nintendo Switch demographics chart

There is no full explanation as to why that spike. The twenty-two-year-olds of today could be fond of the Nintendo brand having grown up together with Nintendo DS and Wii, two best-selling systems, but if that were the case, the peak would be more gradual compared to the ages that surround it, also involved by the two aforementioned consoles.

Nintendo did not explain the oddity of its own, merely saying that annual players have grown across all age groups over the past year.