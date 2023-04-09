The eShop of Nintendo Switch has been updated by unveiling the download size of several titles coming to the console in the coming weeks, including Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster (April 19), Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened (April 11) and Wildfrost (April 12).
One of the heaviest titles on the list is the bundle that includes all the titles in the Square Enix collection (chapters I to VI, currently not yet bookable in our eshop) with 5.7GB in totalwhere individual games do not exceed one GB in weight, with the exception of Final Fantasy VI (1.3 GB).
- Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened – 5.87GB
- Final Fantasy I-VI Bundle – 5.7GB
- Castle Renovator – 2.4GB
- Molly Medusa: Queen of Spit – 1.5GB
- Final Fantasy VI – 1.3GB
- Elemental War 2 – 1.3GB
- Park Story – 1.1GB
- Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade – 1.0GB
- Hush Hush – 1.0GB
- Final Fantasy V – 974MB
- Birdie Wing: Golf Girls’ Story – 961MB
- Tray Racers – 758MB
- Final Fantasy III – 734MB
- Final Fantasy IV – 734MB
- Wildfrost – 720MB
- Lost Epics – 690MB
- New Tanks – 648MB
- Final Fantasy – 612MB
- Final Fantasy II – 601MB
- Castle of the Underdogs Ep1 – 335MB
- Sable’s Grimoire: A Dragon’s Treasure – 298MB
- Sokolor – 244MB
- Jigsaw Puzzle Fever – 239MB
- Isekai Junior Manager – 224MB
- Toziuha Night: Dracula’s Revenge – 214MB
- Jump Challenges – 112MB
- Ultra Pixel Survive – 102MB
- Contraptions 2 – 88MB
- Murtop – 60MB
The dimensions of the Nintendo Switch versions of Lego 2K Drive and Batora: Lost Haven were also revealed a few weeks ago.
