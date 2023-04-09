The eShop of Nintendo Switch has been updated by unveiling the download size of several titles coming to the console in the coming weeks, including Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster (April 19), Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened (April 11) and Wildfrost (April 12).

One of the heaviest titles on the list is the bundle that includes all the titles in the Square Enix collection (chapters I to VI, currently not yet bookable in our eshop) with 5.7GB in totalwhere individual games do not exceed one GB in weight, with the exception of Final Fantasy VI (1.3 GB).

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened – 5.87GB

Final Fantasy I-VI Bundle – 5.7GB

Castle Renovator – 2.4GB

Molly Medusa: Queen of Spit – 1.5GB

Final Fantasy VI – 1.3GB

Elemental War 2 – 1.3GB

Park Story – 1.1GB

Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade – 1.0GB

Hush Hush – 1.0GB

Final Fantasy V – 974MB

Birdie Wing: Golf Girls’ Story – 961MB

Tray Racers – 758MB

Final Fantasy III – 734MB

Final Fantasy IV – 734MB

Wildfrost – 720MB

Lost Epics – 690MB

New Tanks – 648MB

Final Fantasy – 612MB

Final Fantasy II – 601MB

Castle of the Underdogs Ep1 – 335MB

Sable’s Grimoire: A Dragon’s Treasure – 298MB

Sokolor – 244MB

Jigsaw Puzzle Fever – 239MB

Isekai Junior Manager – 224MB

Toziuha Night: Dracula’s Revenge – 214MB

Jump Challenges – 112MB

Ultra Pixel Survive – 102MB

Contraptions 2 – 88MB

Murtop – 60MB

The dimensions of the Nintendo Switch versions of Lego 2K Drive and Batora: Lost Haven were also revealed a few weeks ago.