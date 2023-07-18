He fbi used information transmitted from a nintendoswitch to help find a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Arizona last summer, according to court records. The teen, who is not being identified due to the nature of the case, disappeared from her home in Virginia on August 3, 2022.

Volunteers, including Keitra Coleman and her group, Hear Their Voices, came to help.

“We immediately reached out to her family and talked to her grandmother and her stepfather, and the next day, we were there, ‘boots on the floor,’” Coleman said in an interview with ABC15 this month.

Hear Their Voices helps missing and exploited children, victims of domestic violence and the homeless.

In Virginia, teams expanded their search into the streets but found dead ends every day. The missing girl was already on a bus bound for more than 2,000 miles away.

Their destination was an apartment complex in Tolleson, Arizona. According to court records, a then-28-year-old man, Ethan Roberts, had befriended her online, traveled to Virginia to take her and then forced her to engage in child pornography.

“He went through a lot in those few days,” Coleman said.

Federal court records show Roberts allowed the girl to take her game console nintendoswitch. When she went online to see Youtube and downloading a game, left digital traces.

He switches has a feature that allows you to alert your gaming friends on their switches every time you go online. It is designed to encourage group play. In this case, he may have saved the life of the 15-year-old girl. A friend saw her name pop up with recent activity and alerted authorities.

“Probably no one had thought of this at the time,” said Frank Milstead, former director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety. “The fact that someone later on, another kid, was smart enough to say, ‘Hey look, my friend is online, she’s been missing and I need to tell someone.'”

Milstead was not involved in this case, but said law enforcement agencies frequently use digital tracking devices to capture suspects and find missing people.

And the list of things that can track you is growing.

“Everything is connected to Wi-Fi or LTE devices,” Milstead said. “A cell phone, a iPada watch, whatever, you can use those things to locate people.”

With the help of Nintendothe FBI got the address IP of the switcheswhich led them to the kidnapper’s apartment complex.

“He definitely underestimated that part,” Coleman said.

Eleven days after the girl’s disappearance, court records show the FBI and Tolleson police surrounded the man’s apartment near 91st Avenue and I-10. He was arrested.

The next morning, Coleman’s phone rang. The teen’s stepfather was on the other end of the line with the happy news that the 15-year-old was coming home.

“We cried on the phone,” Coleman said. “It was pure joy.”

The missing girl’s posters were removed. The teen returned to her family in Virginia to recover from the ordeal, which could have lasted much longer if not for that nintendoswitch.

“Criminals need to know that the police are watching and that you leave a fingerprint everywhere you go,” Milstead said. “We will find you.”

Roberts was later indicted in federal court on charges including child pornography and transporting a minor with the intent to engage in illegal sexual activity.

He reached a plea agreement and in April was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.

Via: abc 15 arizona

Editor’s note: I love happy endings. This is the positive side of everything being connected, apart from the tantrums that people throw about their privacy, everything is a double-edged sword and I am glad that in this case a person was able to be saved.