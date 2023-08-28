According to the latest Circana data shared by GamesIndustry, Nintendo Switch has finally surpassed overall Wii sales in the United States during the month of July 2023 and is now on the heels of other very successful consoles on American soil such as the Xbox 360 and PS2.
Switch sales in 2023 are definitely strong for a console with so many years of activity on the market thanks to the success of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Now the console is less than a million units away from the Xbox 360 and less than five million from PS2.
“Switch sales in the US finally surpassed Wii in July 2023. Switch sales now trail Xbox 360 by less than one million units and PlayStation 2 by less than five million,” says GamesIndustry .
Will Nintendo Switch be able to beat PS2 sales globally?
In reality, Nintendo Switch surpassed Wii’s global sales already in February 2022, when at the time it had reached the ceiling of 103 million units, beating both the previous Nintendo console (101.63 million), and those of the first PlayStation (102 .49 million).
According to data released in June 2023, Nintendo Switch has reached 129.53 million total units. Only the Nintendo DS and PS2 did better, with 154.02 million and 155 million units respectively. Where overcoming Sony’s monolith in North America is certainly a goal within reach, instead beating global sales would mean selling over 25 million Switches, which is not an impossible feat but not even that simple, considering that in the second half of 2024 it should arrive the next console of the great N.
#Nintendo #Switch #surpassed #total #sales #Wii #PS2 #Xbox #close
Leave a Reply