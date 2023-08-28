According to the latest Circana data shared by GamesIndustry, Nintendo Switch has finally surpassed overall Wii sales in the United States during the month of July 2023 and is now on the heels of other very successful consoles on American soil such as the Xbox 360 and PS2.

Switch sales in 2023 are definitely strong for a console with so many years of activity on the market thanks to the success of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Now the console is less than a million units away from the Xbox 360 and less than five million from PS2.

“Switch sales in the US finally surpassed Wii in July 2023. Switch sales now trail Xbox 360 by less than one million units and PlayStation 2 by less than five million,” says GamesIndustry .