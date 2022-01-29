Nintendo launched a cloud streaming service for Switcha system that would allow more impressive games on a technical level to “run” on the hardware of the small hybrid, and which some productions have already made use of in an official sense – such as the Switch version of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, available only in Japan, or the postponed version for Dying Light 2.

Digital Foundry he was keen to verify the potential of the service but above all its validity. And so, between input lag and playback mode, we get to know some data … not entirely satisfactory.

If already on playing Control in the cloud on a PC the input lag is 93.2 milliseconds, a number in itself not good, on Switch you reach 149.7 milliseconds in performance mode, with cable connection to top it off. Let’s add that, if it were to be played via wifi, there would be another 50 milliseconds of lag, and we saw the first cloud limit on the Switch. It would be up to you to decide if Control’s Quality mode, which will show ray tracing effects on the Switch screen, can counterbalance the input lag issue.

As for the performance of other games, we note that Kingdom Hearts 3 it plays in 720p at 60fps, but video encoding makes the image appear very compressed. Kingdom Hearts 1.5 and 2.5 RemixInstead, they are old enough to be read natively by the Switch and at 60fps by the way, but the cloud version plays them both in 720p at 30fps. Guardians of the Galaxy it is another product that cannot run natively on Switch, but it does not make sparks even via the cloud, being reproduced in 720p at 30fps with also some jarring in the visual elements. Hitman 3 boasts two modes, but the differences are not well understood, as both have variable resolution and aim for 30fps.

Each game tested with a 30fps cap also had problems keeping the framerate stable. The response, clearly, is largely negative and Digital Foundry hopes that the service will be significantly improved in order to be able to present an adequate offer, as the current one is far below average.

Source: Digital Foundry on Eurogamer.net