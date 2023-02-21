Nintendo switches It is a console that does not stop its sales, since in a few more days important games will be released that will continue to nourish the life of this hybrid-capable device. And for that reason, updates continue to be released that fix certain defects that may pass as imperceptible to some of the users.

Today the 16.0.0 update has arrived, which really does not make many changes to the device, it only talks about stability issues so that there are no crashes and other problems. In turn, some emphasis is placed on usernames, verifying that they are used correctly and that they do not violate community standards.

Here the official information:

Version 16.0.0 (released February 20, 2023) -User nicknames that cannot be used will be replaced by “???” which can be updated from the profile settings. -General system stability improvements to improve the user experience. Remember that this update can already be downloaded from this moment on. Some functions may be restricted if the update is not done before.

Editor’s note: There are no apparent signs that Nintendo wants to kill the Switch, and that’s proven with these updates. We’ll see if they release more important things later, like the change in the interface.