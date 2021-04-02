As the saying goes, there is no term that does not expire and debt that is not paid and the time has come for Mexico to implement its video game labeling. Now, everything indicates that the first game that this new legend will have will be one of Nintendo switch and it’s about New Pokémon Snap.

This was announced through the pre-sale page New Pokémon Snap in Amazon Mexico. The funny thing about all this is that in reality this game of Nintendo switch it is the only one to have the new labeling. There is no other PS4 or Xbox One game coming out in the near future with any of the letters that we already identify with the classification.

Now, let’s not lose sight of the classification that the Nintendo Switch game will have, because that is also an important detail to which we must pay close attention. According to the image available in Amazon, New Pokémon Snap will be classification A for all audiences.

Even if we check the presales to the letter, we will find that neither Resident Evil Village or The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD for Nintendo switch they have the legend of the label for Mexico.

We already have a tagged Nintendo Switch game, but what about the other consoles?

As we mentioned before, it had already been warned that in 2021 we would have the first games in Mexico with labeling made by the Mexican System of Video Game Content Classification Equivalences. We already have proof that something will happen with Nintendo Switch, but what about the other consoles?

So far, at least in Amazon Mexico It is not possible to find other titles that have a close release that show us some kind of labeling for Mexico. It is only possible to see the same details as always of the ESRB.

What do you think is a game of Nintendo switch the first to have the letters of the Mexican Equivalence System of Video Game Content Classification? Do you like the idea?




