Game Boy And Game Boy Advance will be emulated on Nintendo Switchaccording to a leak that also revealed the list of games coming soon for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.
Already last September a rumor claimed that the Game Boy games would arrive on Nintendo Switch Online after the N64 and Mega Drive ones, and apparently that was well-founded information.
A user, this TrashBandatcoot, has in fact published many on Twitter images that would prove the now imminent debut of Game Boy and GBA emulation on Switch, as you can see below.
Another user, Mondo_Mega, posted the game list for Game Boy and Game Boy Advance which we should see soon on the Nintendo hybrid console, and which includes the following titles:
Game Boy / Game Boy Color
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX
- Qix
- Super Mario Land
- Tetris
Game Boy Advance
- Astro Boy: Omega Factor
- Car Battler Joe
- Castlevania: Aira of Sorrow
- Castlevania: Circle of the Moon
- ChuChu Rocket! Drill Dozer
- Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones
- F-Zero: Maximum Velocity
- Game & Watch Gallery 4
- Golden Sun
- Golden Sun: The Lost Age
- Gunstar Super Heroes
- Harvest Moon: Friends of Mineral Town
- Kingdom Hearts: Chain of Memories
- Kirby and the Amazing Mirror
- Koro Koro Puzzle Happy Panechu!
- Kuru Kuru Kururin
- Lufia: The Ruins of Lore
- Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga
- Mario Golf: Advance Tour Mario Kart: Super Circuit
- Mario Party Advance
- Mario Tennis: Power Tour
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong
- Mega Man Battle Network 5 – Team ProtoMan
- Mega Man Battle Network 2
- Mega Man Zero 3
- Metroid Fusion
- Metroid: Zero Mission
- Mr. Driller 2
- Ninja Five-O
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team
- Pokemon Pinball: Ruby & Sapphire
- Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3
- Super Robot Taisen: Original Generation
- Tactics Ogre: The Knight of Lodis
- Wario Land 4
- WarioWare, Inc .: Mega Microgames!
- Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3
- The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap
The data, apparently coming from a development kit for Nintendo Switch, would prove that the Japanese house is testing different emulators (even those deemed illegal, it would seem) in order to find the best solution in terms of compatibility.
