Game Boy And Game Boy Advance will be emulated on Nintendo Switchaccording to a leak that also revealed the list of games coming soon for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

Already last September a rumor claimed that the Game Boy games would arrive on Nintendo Switch Online after the N64 and Mega Drive ones, and apparently that was well-founded information.

A user, this TrashBandatcoot, has in fact published many on Twitter images that would prove the now imminent debut of Game Boy and GBA emulation on Switch, as you can see below.

Another user, Mondo_Mega, posted the game list for Game Boy and Game Boy Advance which we should see soon on the Nintendo hybrid console, and which includes the following titles:

Game Boy / Game Boy Color

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX

Qix

Super Mario Land

Tetris

Game Boy Advance

Astro Boy: Omega Factor

Car Battler Joe

Castlevania: Aira of Sorrow

Castlevania: Circle of the Moon

ChuChu Rocket! Drill Dozer

Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones

F-Zero: Maximum Velocity

Game & Watch Gallery 4

Golden Sun

Golden Sun: The Lost Age

Gunstar Super Heroes

Harvest Moon: Friends of Mineral Town

Kingdom Hearts: Chain of Memories

Kirby and the Amazing Mirror

Koro Koro Puzzle Happy Panechu!

Kuru Kuru Kururin

Lufia: The Ruins of Lore

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga

Mario Golf: Advance Tour Mario Kart: Super Circuit

Mario Party Advance

Mario Tennis: Power Tour

Mario vs. Donkey Kong

Mega Man Battle Network 5 – Team ProtoMan

Mega Man Battle Network 2

Mega Man Zero 3

Metroid Fusion

Metroid: Zero Mission

Mr. Driller 2

Ninja Five-O

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team

Pokemon Pinball: Ruby & Sapphire

Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3

Super Robot Taisen: Original Generation

Tactics Ogre: The Knight of Lodis

Wario Land 4

WarioWare, Inc .: Mega Microgames!

Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3

The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

The data, apparently coming from a development kit for Nintendo Switch, would prove that the Japanese house is testing different emulators (even those deemed illegal, it would seem) in order to find the best solution in terms of compatibility.