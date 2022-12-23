Sports Story is out now, Nintendo has announced.

It’s available on the Nintendo eShop £12.80.

Sports Story is developer Sidebar Games’ much-expanded follow-up to its delightful 2017 sporting RPG Golf Story.

In this video Nintendo explains what Sports Story is all about.

It was originally announced at the tail-end of 2019, promising to bolster the golf-y business of the first game with tennis, fishing, football, volleyball and more, all with support for multiplayer.

Its story-driven RPG half gains the likes of dungeon crawling, mini-games, treasure-hunting, and espionage, as players embark on their studies at a renowned tennis academy in a bid to enter the famed Decasportathon.