Shin Megami Tensei 5 comes out 12th November, Nintendo has announced.

The announcement was made during the Nintendo Direct show in a new trailer, below:

In the Nintendo Switch exclusive you play a highschool student living in Tokyo who ends up pulled into a different dimension. You find yourself in a post-apocalyptic Tokyo where angels and demons are at war. Helpfully, you fuse with a mysterious figure and gain the power to fight the demons.

Combat uses a command-based system we get to see in the video. The idea is to find a demon’s weak point, target it and bring it down.

You can recruit some demons via negotiations, which begin when you open a conversation with them. If the negotiation is successful, the demon will become an ally. Some demons will join as an ally if you reject their request.

Demon allies will upgrade over time, and you can fuse demons to create more powerful creatures.