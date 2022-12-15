Today started Christmas offers of theeShopwith over 1,500 games for Nintendo Switch on sale. The promotions will run until December 29, 2022 and focus mostly on games produced by third parties, such as Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Considering the amount of offers offered by the eShop, we cannot list them all on our pages. On the other hand, below we have created a list with some of the most succulent ones.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope for 44.99 euros (25% discount)

Cuphead for 13.99 euros (30% discount)

The Sinking City for 9.99 euros (80% discount)

Portal: Pet Collection for 12.72 euros (33% discount)

This War of Mine: Complete Edition for 1.99 euros (95% discount)

Spelunky 2 for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Among Us for 3.00 euros (30% discount)

LEGO Harry Potter Collection for 15.99 (60% off)

Harvestella for 47.99 euros (20% discount)

Sonic Origins for 19.99 euros (50% discount)

Dragon Ball FighterZ for 9.59 euros (84% discount)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for 9.59 euros (84% discount)

Ni No Kuni: The Threat of the Ash Witch at 9.59 euros (84% discount)

Moonlighter for 3.74 euros (85% discount)

Sonic Frontiers for 41.99 euros (30% discount)

Amnesia Collection for 4.19 euros (85% discount)

Deponia Collection for 3.99 euros (90% discount)

Hades for 12.49 euros (50% discount)

It Takes Two for €29.99 (25% discount)

FIFA 23 – Legacy Edition for 23.99 euros (40% discount)

Just Dance 2023 Edition for 40.19 euros (33% discount)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for 29.99 euros (55% discount)

Bugsnax for 8.79 euros (60% discount)

Temtem for 35.99 euros (20% discount)

You can view the complete list of Christmas offers at this address or directly from the Switch eShop.

What do you think of the promotions launched by Nintendo for the Christmas holidays? Is there any game that particularly appeals to you? Let us know in the comments.