L’Nintendo Switch eShop has recently been updated and now details the download sizes of some of the games coming in the coming weeks and months, including in particular Tombi! Special Edition and Sonic x Shadow Generations.
The re-release of Tombi (or Tomba for the international market) will not require you to free up too much space on your console, in fact we are talking about 2.7 GB in total. After all, we are not talking about a real remaster (with improved resolution and framerate), but rather a conversion via Carbon Engine. We specify that the data comes from the US eShop, since the game is not yet present in the Italian catalog, despite the release date being set for August 1, and therefore the version for the local market could differ by a few MB.
The Weight of Other Games Coming Out on Switch
In comparison, the dimensions reported for the Sonic x Shadows Generationscoming out on October 25th, since we are talking about a good 13,367 GB in total for download from the Nintendo Switch digital store.
Below we have listed the weight information for other games added with the latest update:
- Anime Dance-Off – Party Total – 2.9GB
- Vividlope – 1016MB
- I Want To Go To Mars – 937MB
- The Villainess Is Adored by the Prince of the Neighbor Kingdom – 929MB
- Bare Butt Boxing – 866MB
- Babba Yagga: Woodboy – 846MB
- Billy Bumbum: A Cheeky Puzzler – 795MB
- Cilla – 643MB
- Animal Hunting 3D – 602MB
- Drone Pilot: Extreme Flight Simulator – 587MB
- Bid Battle: Auction War Simulator Storage Hunter – 569MB
- Demon Go – 554MB
- Synaxarion Christian Stories: Holy Martyr Savvas the Goth – 487MB
- JALECOlle Famicom Ver. Pinball Quest – 467MB
- Treasure Hunt on a World Trip – 396MB
- Farlands Journey – 234MB
- The Books Tale: A Hop Adventure – 222MB
- Aero The Acro-Bat – 195MB
- Find the Cat – 188MB
- King’n Knight – 181MB
- Super Kawaii Finding Mistakes in Panda Photos – 180MB
- Summer In Trigue – 178MB
- EvoMon – 173MB
- Shopping Mall Girl – 140MB
- Same Break Game – 100MB
- Bot Shot – 59MB
