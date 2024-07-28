L’Nintendo Switch eShop has recently been updated and now details the download sizes of some of the games coming in the coming weeks and months, including in particular Tombi! Special Edition and Sonic x Shadow Generations.

The re-release of Tombi (or Tomba for the international market) will not require you to free up too much space on your console, in fact we are talking about 2.7 GB in total. After all, we are not talking about a real remaster (with improved resolution and framerate), but rather a conversion via Carbon Engine. We specify that the data comes from the US eShop, since the game is not yet present in the Italian catalog, despite the release date being set for August 1, and therefore the version for the local market could differ by a few MB.