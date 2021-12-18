There eShop ranking some games for Nintendo Switch This week’s best sellers see Pokémon Shining Diamond in first position, far ahead of the second version, Perla Shining, which does not go beyond the sixth place.
EShop ranking as of December 18, 2021
- Pokemon Shining Diamond
- Mario Party Superstars
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- Pokemon Shining Pearl
- Minecraft
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
Capable of totaling sales of 6 million copies in the first week, Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl have immediately conquered the large slice of fans of the series, also thanks to their nature of remake which winks at Sinnoh nostalgics.
Turning instead to games available exclusively in digital format, the situation changes: in this case we find the phenomenon Among Us in first place, followed by Stardew Valley and Tools Up.
EShop ranking as of December 18, 2021, games only digitally
- Among Us
- Stardew Valley
- Tools Up
- Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
- Eternal laughed
- Loop Hero
- Unpacking
- Cooking Simulator
- ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug 4
#Nintendo #Switch #eShop #ranking #Pokémon #Shining #Diamond
Leave a Reply