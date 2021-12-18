There eShop ranking some games for Nintendo Switch This week’s best sellers see Pokémon Shining Diamond in first position, far ahead of the second version, Perla Shining, which does not go beyond the sixth place.

EShop ranking as of December 18, 2021

Pokemon Shining Diamond Mario Party Superstars Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain LEGO Harry Potter Collection Pokemon Shining Pearl Minecraft Ori and the Will of the Wisps Animal Crossing: New Horizons Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

Capable of totaling sales of 6 million copies in the first week, Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl have immediately conquered the large slice of fans of the series, also thanks to their nature of remake which winks at Sinnoh nostalgics.

Turning instead to games available exclusively in digital format, the situation changes: in this case we find the phenomenon Among Us in first place, followed by Stardew Valley and Tools Up.

EShop ranking as of December 18, 2021, games only digitally