There eShop ranking of games for Nintendo Switch best sellers in digital format sees the Christmas triumph of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: the Nintendo blockbuster, which has sold over 48 million copies so far, managed to beat Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

There is no doubt that the relaunch of the racer is linked to the publication of the Additional Paths Pass, which has enriched the experience with a series of new tracks, but we imagine that any special offers have also influenced the Christmas sales.

As for the eShop ranking of the games available in the digital format onlyonce again leading the top 10 we find Hollow Knight, the extraordinary title by Team Cherry which will soon see the arrival of the highly anticipated sequel.