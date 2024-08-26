Among the games on offer we also find Mario vs. Donkey Kong which for the occasion can be yours for only 34.99 euros, benefiting from a 30% discount. An evergreen like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe now available at 39.99 euros instead of the standard 59.99 euros.

The eShop opened a few minutes ago Mega Multiplayer Sale which, as the name suggests, offer tons of discounts on games with multiplayer features for Nintendo Switch . There is something for everyone, whether you prefer to play cooperatively or challenge your friends.

The offers will be valid for a few days only

Still remaining in the context of Switch exclusives, we would also like to point out Splatoon 3 at 39.99 euros and Nintendo Switch Sports at 27.99 euros. Let’s continue with Cupheadnow on offer with a 30% discount at 13.99 euros, while if you like blind fights Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge at 16.24 euros and Street of Rage 4 at 11.24 euros they might be right for you.

These are just some of the many games on offer with the Mega Multiplayer Sale until September 5th. The complete list can be found directly from the eShop of your Nitnendo Switch or by visiting the dedicated page of the web version of the store, at this address. What do you think, are there any offers in particular that you are particularly interested in or that you would recommend to other readers? Let us know in the comments below.

Staying at Nintendo, a few minutes ago a new Partner Direct + Indie World was announced which will air tomorrow, with many announcements about games made by third-party companies and independent developers.