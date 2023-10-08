L’eShop Of Nintendo Switch has started in recent days the Indie Gems Salewhich as the name suggests includes a huge number of independent productions.
Promotions will be valid until October 15, 2023. You can consult the complete list of offers on Nintendo web page or directly from your console’s eShop.
Among the games on sale we find Hades at the promotional price of 12.49 euros, half the standard price. Instead, Bastion, another great classic from Supergiant Games, is practically free: you can buy it for 2.49 euros, with an 80% discount. If you want to explore space, No Man’s Sky could be for you, available at a 50% discount at 24.99 euros.
Some of the most tempting offers from the eShop’s Indie Gems Sale
Below we’ve compiled a short list of some of the featured and most inviting offers from the eShop’s new batch of discounts:
- Hades at 12.49 euros, 50% discount
Dead Cells at 16.24 euros, 35% discount
Moonlighter at 4.99 euros, 80% discount
Enter the Gungeon for 5.99 euros, 60% discount
No Man’s Sky at 24.99 euros, 50% discount
Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition at 6.24 euros, 75% discount
Wartales at 31.99 euros, 20% discount
Bastion at 2.49 euros, 80% discount
Pikuniku at 3.24 euros, 75% discount
Unpacking at 11.99 euros, 40% discount
Children of Morta at 6.59 euros, 70% discount
A Little to the Left at 10.49 euros, 30% discount
Dredge at 19.99 euros, 20% discount
Amnesia Collection at 2.79 euros, 90% discount
Subnautica at 9.89 euros, 67% discount
SteamWorld Dig 2 for 3.99 euros, 80% discount
What do you think, is there any game that particularly interests you? Let us know in the comments.
