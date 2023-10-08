L’eShop Of Nintendo Switch has started in recent days the Indie Gems Salewhich as the name suggests includes a huge number of independent productions.

Promotions will be valid until October 15, 2023. You can consult the complete list of offers on Nintendo web page or directly from your console’s eShop.

Among the games on sale we find Hades at the promotional price of 12.49 euros, half the standard price. Instead, Bastion, another great classic from Supergiant Games, is practically free: you can buy it for 2.49 euros, with an 80% discount. If you want to explore space, No Man’s Sky could be for you, available at a 50% discount at 24.99 euros.