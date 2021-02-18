Hot off last night’s Nintendo Direct where we were thrilled / disappointed (delete as appropriate) to hear that The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is coming to Switch later this year, the Nintendo eShop has just kicked off a new round of Digital Deals. In it, there are savings of up to 75 per cent to be had on hundreds of games.

Put under the spotlight by the folks at Nintendo include Among Us for £ 2.72, Diablo 3 Eternal Collection for £ 24.99 and Sonic Mania for £ 11.19.

Digging a bit further, though, and there are some terrific bargains to be found amongst the full list of offers. There’s a whopping 66 pages of savings to sift through, so no doubt I’ve missed something here. Nevertheless, these ones immediately jump out to me.

Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle for £ 11.09

Overcooked 2 for £ 9.99

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition for £ 14.69

I Am Dead for £ 10.49

Torchlight 3 for £ 17.99

We. The Revolution for £ 4.40

2064: Read Only Memories for £ 2.36

Jenny LeClue – Detectivu for £ 3.99

Gray for £ 5.79

Not Tonight: Take Back Control Edition for £ 1.94

Definitely take a look at We. The Revolution, 2064 and Gris if you haven’t got around to them yet.

Meanwhile, in the physical world, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is £ 39.99 at Amazon UK. The re-release of the Wii U platformer and its brand new expansion has been out for less than a week, so £ 10 off the price already it a mighty fine saving.

Considering that Martin called it ‘Mario at its most madcap and inventive’ then that early price cut might be enough to tempt you to pick it up. It’s certainly weakening my will a little.

Nevertheless, if there’s nothing there that takes your fancy, you can always keep an eye on our page dedicated to the best Nintendo Switch deals or the one for when the Skyward Sword Joy-Cons go up for order. You can also take a trip over to Jelly Deals for the latest offers across gaming, tech and more!