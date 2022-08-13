Cult of the Lamb he immediately conquered the summit of eShop ranking for Nintendo Switchsurpassing titles like Minecraft and Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Cult of the Lamb Minecraft Shin-chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nintendo Switch Sports Among Us Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Stardew Valley Super Mario Party Digimon Survive

Capable of scoring 60,000 players on Steam, with Devolver’s second best launch ever, Cult of the Lamb is an original roguelike where we control a little lamb possessed by a powerful demon.

In his new condition, the protagonist of the game aims to create a real religion, conquering more and more followers and facing those who try to hinder his path.

How do you say? Where’s our Cult of the Lamb review? Don’t worry, it will arrive very soon.