Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD remains one of the best-selling games on the Nintendo Switch eShopbut this week it gave up the top spot in the rankings to Minecraftthe evergreen title from Mojang and Microsoft, which often appears at the top of the sales charts for the big N’s console.
The other noteworthy new addition to the Switch store charts is the debut of Nintendo World Championships: NES EditionThe collection of challenges based on the great Super Nintendo classics placed ninth, a result that was far from obvious considering that the game is aimed at a relatively niche audience.
The overall ranking and the one of the digital-only titles of the Shop of July 20
For the rest, in the general ranking and the one that includes only titles sold digitally, we find mostly evergreens, such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Stardew Valley and Among Us. Without further ado, let’s discover them both.
General classification
- Minecraft
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD
- Stardew Valley
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Overcooked 2
- NBA 2K24
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- EA Sports FC 24
- Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition
- Just Dance 2024 Edition
- Hades
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate
- Among Us
- Little Kitty, Big City
- Dave the Diver
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Mario Party Superstars
- It Takes Two
- Inside
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
- Sonic Mania
- Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
- Overcooked: Special Edition
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- MLB The Show 24
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course
- Mortal Kombat 11
Digital Only Games Ranking
- Stardew Valley
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate
- Among Us
- Little Kitty, Big City
- Dave the Diver
- Inside
- Pico Park
- Hollow Knight
- Limbo
- Castle Crashers Remastered
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
- Supermarket Simulation Grocery Empire 3D
- Suika Game
- Goat Simulator
- Gordian’s Quest
- Amnesia: Collection
- One
- Persona 4 Golden
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
- Ultimate Chicken Horse
- Subnautica
- Boomerang Fu
- Rubber Bandits
- Airplane Flight Simulator
- Slime Rancher
- Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
- siMarket Supermarket Simulator
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtlers: Shredder’s Revenge
- Balatro
#Nintendo #Switch #eShop #charts #Luigis #Mansion #lose #top #spot #Microsoft #game
Leave a Reply