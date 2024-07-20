Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD remains one of the best-selling games on the Nintendo Switch eShopbut this week it gave up the top spot in the rankings to Minecraftthe evergreen title from Mojang and Microsoft, which often appears at the top of the sales charts for the big N’s console.

The other noteworthy new addition to the Switch store charts is the debut of Nintendo World Championships: NES EditionThe collection of challenges based on the great Super Nintendo classics placed ninth, a result that was far from obvious considering that the game is aimed at a relatively niche audience.