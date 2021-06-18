Nintendo Switch was the protagonist of a strange case a few days ago, with the release of an update then promptly removed, from which, however, several users complain of problems with their console, related toerror 2123-1502 which has not yet solution official except for some provisional maneuvers.

On June 8, 2021, Nintendo Switch obtained the 12.0.3 update, which was however removed a few hours later, initially without explanation from Nintendo. Later, it emerged that this update caused a proliferation of the error 2123-1502, spread not massively but still present on the consoles of various users, for which there is still no official solution.

It seems that even apart from download of the correct version of the software update, various users continue to run into error 2123-1502 which occurs in different situations: some users are unable to download games digitally, others cannot download patches and still others run into error trying to download DLC or with the latter not registered.

In essence, it seems to be related in some way to the recognition of digital content on the console and the strange thing is that Nintendo does not yet have an official and definitive solution for this problem. The FAQ proposes a series of interim solutions which could resolve the issue, including: