L’error 2123-1502 that manifested itself on Nintendo Switch following the latest system update was Resolved through the release of a update server side.

Reported a few days ago, the Nintendo Switch error 2123-1502 seemed quite widespread and some workarounds have been published to try to limit its incidence, but without real solutions.

Luckily Nintendo intervened, settling the issue remotely and therefore without necessarily having to wait for the next one update official, which seemed set for June 29.

The extent of the phenomenon, which involved numerous users, making it impossible for them to even carry out the download of eShop games.

It also appears that the current version 12.0.3 of the firmware of Nintendo Switch is perfectly stable and functional: the update had been removed by Nintendo and only after a few days it was understood why.