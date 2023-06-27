According to Jim Ryan, the head of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Nintendo Switch does not represent a direct competitor of the consoles PlayStations and Xboxesin line with the thesis brought to the courtroom by the FTC in the lawsuit with Microsoft to block the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

To the questions of the Redmond giant’s lawyer, Ryan reported that “Nintendo participates in a different market segment compared to Xbox and PlayStation”. When asked to elaborate more clearly on this thought, he added:

“Nintendo’s hardware technology is much less sophisticated in nature than PlayStation and Xbox. Its hardware (Switch) is sold at a cheaper price and its target audience is younger”said Ryan.

As mentioned at the beginning, even the FTC lawyers state that Switch does not compete in the same market as PlayStation and Xbox as it offers very different hardware and performance. A thesis that serves to support the fact that, unlike Sony, Nintendo will not suffer repercussions if the acquisition of Activision Blizzard goes through. Microsoft’s Phil Spencer said he disagrees, however, as Switch occupies the same sector of the market and hosts similar or identical third-party content as PlayStation and Xbox.

In the same deposition, Jim Ryan also spoke of Xbox Game Pass, which in his opinion is not appreciated by the unanimity of the publishers, and the exclusivity of Redfall and Starfield on Xbox.