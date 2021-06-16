On the occasion of E3 2021 a new initiative was also launched discounts on Nintendo Switch games, with several digital offers through the Nintendo eShop that lower the original price by up to 75%, which as we know is a rather rare occurrence as far as the company’s official prices are concerned.
Find the official list of all games on sale at this address, to which must be added the discounts to many DLCs that you can see in This Page. Discounts for Digital Offers are valid from today until June 27th 2021 and also feature numerous games of great interest.
Among the titles in evidence we point out the following:
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at 48.99 euros
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition for 39.99 euros
- Octopath Traveler for 29.99 euros
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim at 29.99 euros
- Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled for 19.99 euros
- Crash Bandicoot: N.Sane Trilogy at € 19.99
- Hades at € 17.49
- Just Dance 2021 at 34.79 euros
- Inside for 4.99 euros
- Mario + Rabbids® Kingdom Battle for 9.99 euros
- Metro: Last Light Redux at 2.49 euros
- Flashback at € 0.99
- Syberia 1 and 2 at 2.33 euros
- Crysis Remastered for 14.99 euros
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair for 7.49 euros
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe for 39.99 euros
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses at 39.99 euros
This is only a small selection because there are so many discounted games, so we refer you to the official Nintendo website to take a look at thecomplete list.
Leave a Reply