For the uninitiated, the Nintendo Developer Portal is a site operated by Nintendo and which offers developers of games and applications for its consoles access to tools, documentation, technical support and other services, as well as the ability to publish their products on the eShop. Among the tools available there are also the authorized middleware, such as the Nintendo Switch Emulator Protection by Denuvo.

The Nintendo Switch Emulator Protection Of Denuvo now it has become a authorized middleware for Nintendo Switch and is available to all developers via the official Nintendo Developer Portal (NDP).

What is the Denuvo Nintendo Switch Emulator Protection for?

Presented at Gamescom 2022, this technology aims prevent emulation of Switch games on PCthus safeguarding sales of cross-platform titles at launch. At the time Denuvo had ensured that “it integrates seamlessly into the development toolchain without any impact on the gaming experience”. We specify that Nintendo is not involved in the birth of this DRM, which in any case has decided to integrate it into its portal and make it available to all developers.

Doug Lowther, the CEO of Irdeto, the parent company of Denuvo, commented enthusiastically on the news.

“As gamers, we know how piracy negatively affects the gaming industry. We are thrilled to be a part of the Nintendo Developers Portal, so we can provide the latest technologies to help combat this problem for gamers and Nintendo developers. Switch,” Lowther said.

“We are witnessing a growing need for emulation protection on PC since the launch of games, our solution is a must have for publishers to monetize games fairly on this platform and also not impact game sales for PC.”