Week after week, Nintendo continues to prove its fame in its homeland with sales of consoles and video games in Japan. Mario Party Superstars and Nintendo Switch have been leading the charts for a couple of weeks now, and this time around the results don’t reflect very noticeable changes. And it is that the empire of the Big N dominates a large part of the list of most popular titles

Starting with video games, Famitsu reports that the festive adventure of Mario and company has managed to distribute some 20,340 units, followed by some remakes of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl that still have a lot of steam and end the week selling 13,696 copies between both versions. And it is that the list of most popular titles is largely dominated by Nintendo and deliveries such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (third position), Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (fourth position) or Animal Crossing: New Horizons (sixth position). The only thing that breaks the trend is Minecraft (fifth position), which is also successful in Japan through its edition for Nintendo Switch.

Game sales in Japan (cumulative total) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 20,340 (814,023) [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Glittering Pearl – 13,696 (2,468,151) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 13,347 (4,726,811) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 13,340 (4,387,139) [NSW] Minecraft – 9,892 (2,485,415) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 9,257 (7,158,271) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 7,668 (3,052,106) [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Battle of Wits – 6,994 (230,422) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa. Heisei. Reiwa mo Teiban! – 6,948 (2,577,427) [NSW] 51 Worldwide Games – 5,301 (911,313)

And what is cooking in the console section? As is customary in this type of news, Nintendo Switch continues to dominate the Japanese market with sales reaching 77,219 units among its three models. Beyond this, we can see a slight increase in sales of PS5, which this week manages to distribute 18,857 consoles (last week it was 12,996) and the Xbox Series duality achieves some 2,627 (against 2,267 of the previous days).

Console sales in Japan (cumulative total) Switch Model OLED – 36,534 (1,030,341) Switch – 27,609 (17,894,965) Switch Lite – 13,076 (4,515,554) PlayStation 5 – 15,729 (1,106,719) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,128 (207,280) Xbox Series X – 1,620 (75,885) Xbox Series S – 1,007 (58,453) New 2DS LL (includes 2DS) – 325 (1,181,039) PlayStation 4–14 (7,819,291)

