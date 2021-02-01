Slowly but steadily, the popularity of the Nintendo Switch seems to be far from over. And is that despite having lacked any major launch in recent months, Nintendo’s portable hybrid console has managed to score your best quarter in sales.

Specifically, only in the last quarter of 2020 a total of 11.57 million consoles were sold, raising the total sales of the Nintendo Switch to 79.87 million, with an increase of 7% compared to the same period last year. A figure that certainly does not stop surprising given that we are talking about a console close to celebrating its fourth anniversary.

Already exceeding the figures of the Nintendo 3DS and 2DSIf the Switch has a normal spring quarter, selling at least 2.5 million consoles, this year it will also manage to outperform the Game Boy Advance, with only three other pieces of hardware left to beat: Wii, Game Boy and DS.

And is that the arrival of a still very small number of units of the new generation of consoles from Sony and Microsoft, added to the exclusive versatility of the Nintendo Switch, has achieved that the big N has shone during the last months of the pandemic. And it is that beyond its portability, one of the great advantages of this console has always been the possibility of being able to continue our games in and out of the use of a television at any time, something essential during these days when leisure is keeps around the few activities within the home.

But what about the Nintendo Switch Pro?

We have been talking about the possibility of the arrival of a new and improved Nintendo Switch, which, beyond speculation, seems to have been advanced on numerous occasions from sources close to the Japanese company. However, every time we approach the supposed departure dates, we receive the same jug of cold water again.

And the fact that Nintendo continues to enjoy such positive sales for its portable console could be causing an intentional delay in the arrival of a new console, thus trying to take advantage of the maximum number of possible sales. In fact, the company has already advanced on several occasions that has no intention of entering the current Sony and Microsoft console war, opting to offer an entertainment system geared towards usability versus raw power.

That said, it is still expected that at some point we will see the arrival of this Nintendo Switch Pro, with some necessary improvements such as the update of its graphics card and processor, and some improvements regarding its screen.