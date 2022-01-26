The cooperative shooter arrives in British stores without putting at risk the leadership of the usual ones.

Few changes this week in the video game sales list in United Kingdom, and that this time there were shot puts. However, the premiere of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Extraction It did not have enough pull in demand in stores to change the leadership, which once again remains in the hands of Nintendo, specifically in those of Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, which continues to increase its success.

Ubisoft’s cooperative shooter was fourth, behind FIFA 22 and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. We will have to wait for more detailed reports to compare its performance against previous installments of the series, although we must point out that R6: Extraction came to Xbox Game Pass at launch on both PC and consoles.

Among the 10 best-selling video games in British stores, there are no big swings. Yes outside of it, where Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales went from 26th to 11th place, possibly motivated by the arrival of new shipments of PS5. In fact, Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension also moved up quite a few places.

However, the top-40 is still Nintendo’s territory demonstrating the good moment that Switch is experiencing in British stores, leaving us prominent places in the table for already veteran productions and for solo enjoyment such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. In a few days the premiere of Pokémon Legends: Arceus is scheduled, and everything indicates that it will be a new success for the brand.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) FIFA 22 (EA Sports) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Extraction (Ubisoft) Call of Duty: Vanguard (Activision) Minecraft (Nintendo) Just Dance 2022 (Ubisoft) Grand Theft Auto V (Rockstar) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) Pokemon Brilliant Diamond (Nintendo)

