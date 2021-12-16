Apparently in the 2022 we will be able to play some titles of the Commodore 64 on Nintendo Switch legally. The promise was made via Twitter by the revived publisher Thalamus, whose name will surely warm the hearts of fans of the old Commodore 8-bit computer.

“You asked for Commodore 64 games on Nintendo Switch. We have listened to you. Keep following us. # 2022 #IndieGame #IndieGameDev #Nintendo #Switch #Retro #NintendoSwitch #HashtagCluePls #NoChance“

Thalamus is known by Commodore 64 enthusiasts for the quality of its games, as well as for the first full-blown conflict of interest with the trade press (it was founded by Newsfield, the publisher of the best-selling video game magazines of the time in the United Kingdom: Zzap! 64 and Crash). After years of freezing she is back. He currently deals with retro-flavored games, such as Cecconoid, created by the great Raffaele Cecco, as well as remastered editions of his old games, such as Hunter’s Moon.

Thalamus already has several titles released in Nintendo’s eShop, so he shouldn’t have a problem launching more. Who knows which C64 games from its catalog it will bring to the platform. Hawkeye? Hunter’s Moon? Quedex, the masterpiece of the never too celebrated Stavros Fasoulas? Sanxion (also from Fasoulas … but how nice is it to be able to mention him twice in a news story?)? Delta (guess who did it?)? Armalyte? The Creatures? You are spoiled for choice.