Nintendo Switch has sold 129.53 million units worldwide as of June 30, 2023: this is what Nintendo announced in its latest press release. In the three months ended June 30, 2023, 3.91 million pieces of hardware and 52.2 million pieces of software were sold.

Nintendo Switch continues to be a success, even if analysts report how these numbers are down compared to previous years. Serkan Totoa well-known analyst, explains that “Hardware is already expected to decline 16.5% year over year in the current fiscal year, while software is expected to decline 15.9%. The only way to preventing these losses from escalating into the next fiscal year is a new device, and the second half of 2024 seems like a realistic release window to me” for Switch 2 release.

As undeniable and huge as it is, the success of Nintendo Switch it can’t be forever and in fact it seems that Nintendo is working to release a new console next year.