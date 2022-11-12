Nintendo Switch is close to becoming the first Nintendo console ever by number of games sold: it currently ranks third in the chart with 917.5 million copies, but the gap with the Nintendo DS and Wii is frankly short.

Nintendo DS – 948.7 million copies Wii – 921.8 million copies Nintendo Switch – 917.5 million copies Game Boy – 501.1 million copies NES – 500.0 million copies Nintendo 3DS – 389.8 million copies SNES – 379.0 million copies Game Boy Advance – 377.4 million copies Nintendo 64 – 224.9 million copies GameCube – 208.5 million copies Wii U – 103.5 million copies

With 114.3 million consoles sold, Nintendo Switch is also confirmed as a very successful platform on the software and attack rate front, with much more to say.

Moreover, being the only system still in operation within the above ranking, it is clear that it will not take long before reaching the first position.

It will be enough to place 31.2 million copies, a result probably obtainable in a year or less, if we consider that only Splatoon 3 has sold 7.9 million copies.