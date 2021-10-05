Have you ever wished you could check the time on a device other than a watch, smartphone, TV, PC or sundial? Fortunately Nintendo is always close to every type of need, making an incredible application available on its eShop: a clock. But not just a watch: an AAA watch. You are teased now.

created by RedDeer.games, this very useful digital tool will be available starting October 8 at the starting price of € 1.99. There are many, but the quality of the numbers is really high, also supporting the OLED technology of the new Switch. This watch seems to boast a super quality of production, with a different support for languages ​​such as Japanese, English, German, Korean, able to distort the course of time making you feel part of that community.

Of course none of this will happen: it’s a watch. But not a simple digital watch from € 1.99 initial, but from € 9.99. This will be the final price and it would be curious to see the sales data. For that price one would expect a space-time distortion like the Room of Spirit and Time. But no: it’s a watch.

