Those who have time don’t waste time on Switch.
Have you ever wished you could check the time on a device other than a watch, smartphone, TV, PC or sundial? Fortunately Nintendo is always close to every type of need, making an incredible application available on its eShop: a clock. But not just a watch: an AAA watch. You are teased now.
created by RedDeer.games, this very useful digital tool will be available starting October 8 at the starting price of € 1.99. There are many, but the quality of the numbers is really high, also supporting the OLED technology of the new Switch. This watch seems to boast a super quality of production, with a different support for languages such as Japanese, English, German, Korean, able to distort the course of time making you feel part of that community.
Of course none of this will happen: it’s a watch. But not a simple digital watch from € 1.99 initial, but from € 9.99. This will be the final price and it would be curious to see the sales data. For that price one would expect a space-time distortion like the Room of Spirit and Time. But no: it’s a watch.
Source: eurogamer.net
