Starting today, March 10, 2023, you can buy the new one Switch bundle dedicated to Mario Day (Mar10). This pack includes a standard Nintendo Switch with Red Joy-Con, a digital copy of Super Mario Odyssey, and a Super Mario Bros. The Movie sticker. The price is €299.99. You can find the bundle at this address or via the box below.

Nintendo Switch standard is the basic model of the console and can be used in all of its portable, television modes and placed on a flat surface with the rear stand. This model has both red Joy-Cons, to be Mario-style.

The included game is Super Mario Odyssey, a 3D platformer in which we have to explore a series of kingdoms while pursuing Bowser who has (as always) kidnapped Princess Peach and is planning a wedding with her. In this game there is a great focus on exploration, collecting Energy Moons and special coins, which are also useful for obtaining costumes, stickers and accessories for Mario’s ship. In terms of gameplay, the particularity of this game is Cappy, a ghost who has transformed into Mario’s hat and who can take control of various creatures, in order to use their special abilities.

With regard to Super Mario Bros. The Moviewe remind you that it will arrive in theaters on April 5, 2023.